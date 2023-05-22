Sharath, Sathiyan off to good start at World C’ships

Durban: India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. The 56th-ranked Indian defeated world No. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8 9-11 11-9 11-6 11-6 to advance to the Round of 64. Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6 in another men’s singles contest. In the women’s singles, Manika Batra blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5
Buenos Aires
Argentina top Uzbekistan, US beat Ecuador in injury time
An injury-time goal gave United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup. Hours later, hosts Argentina beat Asian champions Uzbekistan 2-1. While the Argentinians go to the top of Group A on goal difference, US ended the first round of the tournament in second place in Group B after Slovakia beat Fiji 4-0.
West Palm Beach (Florida)
Aditi, Diksha, Amandeep make cut at Aramco Florida
Three of the four Indian women, including Aditi Ashok, are sure to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Florida here. Making the final round of the 3-round event are Aditi (75-76) and Diksha Dagar (73-79) at T-39, while Amandeep Drall (79-73) was T-50 at 8-over. At 13-over, Vani Kapoor (78-79) was certain to miss the cut.
Paris
Unfit Andy Murray pulls out of French Open
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open. The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semifinals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the claycourt Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-Americans to welcome PM Modi with unity march in 20 cities on June 18
Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the i...