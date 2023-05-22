Sharath, Sathiyan off to good start at World C’ships

Durban: India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. The 56th-ranked Indian defeated world No. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8 9-11 11-9 11-6 11-6 to advance to the Round of 64. Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6 in another men’s singles contest. In the women’s singles, Manika Batra blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5

Buenos Aires

Argentina top Uzbekistan, US beat Ecuador in injury time

An injury-time goal gave United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup. Hours later, hosts Argentina beat Asian champions Uzbekistan 2-1. While the Argentinians go to the top of Group A on goal difference, US ended the first round of the tournament in second place in Group B after Slovakia beat Fiji 4-0.

West Palm Beach (Florida)

Aditi, Diksha, Amandeep make cut at Aramco Florida

Three of the four Indian women, including Aditi Ashok, are sure to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Florida here. Making the final round of the 3-round event are Aditi (75-76) and Diksha Dagar (73-79) at T-39, while Amandeep Drall (79-73) was T-50 at 8-over. At 13-over, Vani Kapoor (78-79) was certain to miss the cut.

Paris

Unfit Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open. The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semifinals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the claycourt Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy. Agencies