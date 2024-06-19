Sharma, Bhullar make Paris cut

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be teeing off for India at the Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, come the Paris Olympics. The international federation today revealed its Olympics qualification list, with Sharma ranked 48th and Bhullar 54th. Both golfers will make their Olympics debuts.

Shubhankar Sharma qualified with Olympics ranks of 48 and 54, respectively. file

Aditi Ashok (24th rank) and Diksha Dagar (40th) are likely to make the cut for the women’s event when the final list is announced on June 24.

“It’s a dream come true obviously. I have been preparing for this day for a while now,” Sharma said.

“We have a very good and experienced team. All are playing solid golf at the moment and that’s a good sign,” he added.