Sharma makes cut in Saudi International

PTI

Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Feb 4

Shubhankar Sharma was the top Indian and one of the four to make the halfway cut at the $5 million Saudi International here.

Besides Sharma (67-69), the other Indians who survived the 36-hole cut, which fell at even par, were Shiv Kapur (67-71), Rashid Khan (70-70) and Anirban Lahiri (71-69). Ajeetesh Sandhu (74-70), Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-73) and Veer Ahlawat (76-72) also missed the cut.

Some big names and Major winners — including Cameron Smith (73-69), Bubba Watson (76-66), Phil Mickelson (70-71) and Bryson DeChambeau (72-75) — also missed the cut. Dustin Johnson had earlier pulled out of the event.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer added a 4-under 66 to his first-round 63 to stay in the lead. He is now 11-under at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and one shot ahead of American Cameron Young, who shot a 65.

Atwal struggles

Pebble Beach (US): India’s Arjun Atwal struggled in windy conditions as he shot a 3-over 75 in the second round at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With rounds of 73-75, Atwal is now 4-over and placed 130th on the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour event.

Kurt Kitayama moved into sole lead after opening with 10 straight pars before having three birdies against one bogey for a 2-under 70.