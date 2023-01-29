Sharma misses cut at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai

A fighting Shubhankar Sharma failed to make the cut after falling short by one stroke at the weather-hit Hero Dubai Desert Classic here today. After not being able to hit a single shot on the opening day, Sharma played 21 holes on Friday and another 15 today but missed a 3-footer for par on his 36th hole to miss the cut.

Ahmedabad

Mithali roped in as WPL side Gujarat Giants’ mentor

Former India cricket captain Mithali Raj has been roped in as mentor and advisor by Women’s Premier League (WPL) side Gujarat Giants ahead of the inaugural season, which will take place in March-April this year.

New Delhi

I-League: TRAU FC edge past Rajasthan United

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Rajasthan United in the I-League at the Ambedkar Stadium here today.

Chennai

ISL: Bengaluru FC take down Chennaiyin FC 3-1

Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League here today. Bengaluru FC struck thrice inside the first half.

GIRONA

Substitute Pedri earns Barcelona 1-0 win at Girona

Pedri celebrated his 100th match for Barcelona as he came off the bench and scored from close range in the second-half to give the LaLiga leaders a hard-fought 1-0 win at Girona today. Agencies