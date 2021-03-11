Sharma shoots 68, moves to tied-12th, Ahlawat top Indian

Singapore

India’s Shubhankar Sharma made a sharp move up with a solid 4-under 68 to get to a 9-under which saw him rise to tied-12th at the $1.5 million third International Series Singapore here today. Veer Ahlawat missed a handful of birdies for an even 72.

New Delhi

Pujara hits 107 for Sussex in Royal London One Day Cup

Star India batter Cheteshwar Pujara cracked 22 runs in an over en route his scintillating 107 off 79 balls for his county side Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup in Birmingham. However, Pujara’s innings went in vain as Sussex fell short by four runs while chasing Warwickshire’s 310/6 for six.

Kingston

NZ beat Windies by 90 runs, lead T20 series 2-0

Glenn Phillips struck a half century from 33 balls to propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over West Indies in the second T20I, clinching the three-match series with a 2-0 lead. Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215/5 as they batted after winning the toss, while West Indies managed only 125/9 in reply.

Cincinnati

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tune-up

Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week’s hardcourt tournament in Cincinnati because he has not gotten any Covid vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the US Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on August 29.

Buenos Aires

Soccer players cars set on fire after loss in Argentina

Cars owned by players from the Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rivals Godoy Cruz. Agencies