Sharma shoots 73, ends T-58th

Stockholm (Sweden), June 12

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a rollercoaster final round that included an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and as many double-bogeys to finish 58th at the Scandinavian Mixed Open here.

The 26-year-old, who had rounds of 75-68-71 on the first three days, turned in a card of 1-over 73 on the final day. He ended the competition with a total of 1-under in the field that included 78 men and as many women in a unique mixed event.

Sharma is now 70th on the Race to Dubai rankings. After opening the season with a superb tied-7th finish in Abu Dhabi, he made just one more cut in his next six starts and was T-13th in the Hero Indian Open.

India’s lone participant from the 78-woman field, Diksha Dagar, had missed the cut after 36 holes.

While the overall winner was England’s Dale Whitnell (70) at 21-under, the leading woman finisher was Anne Van Damm (69) at 15-under.

Strong finish by Aditi

Galloway (US): Aditi Ashok finished strong but still ended way down in tied-49th place at the ShopRite LPGA Classic here. With four birdies against just one bogey, Aditi carded a 3-under 68 on the final day but finished at 2-under 211 for 54 holes. Aditi’s rounds for the week were 69-74-68.

Tough outings for Indian trio

Battle Creek (USA): The Indian trio of Nishtha Madan, Pranavi Urs and Nikita Arjun endured a rough outing in the final round of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship on the Epson Tour, the second rung Tour to the LPGA in the United States.

While the US-based Nishtha finished with two bogeys in the last three holes and ended with an even-par 72 that saw her finish tied-38th, Pranavi and Nikita had a nightmarish back nine. Pranavi shot a 7-over 79 including three bogeys, while Nikita carded a 4-over 76 that had four bogeys and no birdies on her second nine and finished at 6-over. — PTI

Taylor feels at home, wins Canadian Open

Toronto: Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open. Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career on Sunday, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him. “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home,” Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.” ap