Shastri calls for life ban on MI player who dangled Chahal from balcony

MUMBAI, April 9

Former India coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal from a 15th floor hotel balcony during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

India leg-spinner Chahal, who now plays for Rajasthan Royals, said in a video published on Thursday that he fainted after the physical harassment by his unnamed, “drunk” teammate.

Former India all-rounder Shastri, who was in charge of the men’s national team from mid-2017 until last year’s T20 World Cup, said the incident was “not acceptable”.

“Someone’s life at risk. People might think it is funny but for me it’s not funny at all,” Shastri said on Friday. “It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state... Which is not appropriate.”

“If it happens today, life ban for that person involved... send him to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Let him not come near a cricket field again,” he added. The IPL and the Mumbai Indians didn’t respond to requests for comment. — Reuters