Shastri wants turn from first day

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said today he wants to see the ball turning from the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, adding that the hosts need to capitalise on the home advantage. “I want the ball to turn from Day 1! If you lose the toss, so be it. You want to see the ball turning a bit. Or something there for the bowlers on offer from Day 1. It’s your strength. You’re playing at home. Capitalise on it,” he said.

India are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

There has been plenty of debate on the kind of wickets that would be on display. A couple of days ago, Australia’s wicketkeeping legend Ian Healy had said the visitors will have an advantage if pitches for the four-match series are not ‘unfair’ ones. But former Aussie captain Ian Chappell didn’t agree with his views.

“What Ian Healy said that Australia will have the advantage, a lot of that is based on what Australia has done at home,” Shastri stated. “They’re not playing at home. They’re playing in India. Why anybody would think that India don’t start with an advantage, I don’t know. There’s a lot spoken about pitches. I believe no one other than the curator should have a say on what wickets are produced. I don’t think it should be up to the players, the manager, the coach, or anybody.”