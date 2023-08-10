Shaw hits double ton for Northamptonshire

Northampton: Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw returned to form in style with a 153-ball 244 for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset here today. The 23-year-old, who is playing in his maiden county season, smashed 28 fours and 11 sixes en route his second List A double century. This was his ninth List A century, and first since his 165 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals when he led Mumbai all the way in 2020-21. Playing his third game for the Northamptonshire, Shaw reached his maiden hundred for the side off 81 balls. He then cruised to the 200-run mark off just 129 balls with the help of 24 fours and eight sixes to power Northamptonshire to 415/8 after they opted to bat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...