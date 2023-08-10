Shaw hits double ton for Northamptonshire

PTI

Northampton: Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw returned to form in style with a 153-ball 244 for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset here today. The 23-year-old, who is playing in his maiden county season, smashed 28 fours and 11 sixes en route his second List A double century. This was his ninth List A century, and first since his 165 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals when he led Mumbai all the way in 2020-21. Playing his third game for the Northamptonshire, Shaw reached his maiden hundred for the side off 81 balls. He then cruised to the 200-run mark off just 129 balls with the help of 24 fours and eight sixes to power Northamptonshire to 415/8 after they opted to bat.

#England