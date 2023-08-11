Prithvi Shaw not losing sleep over India selection

PTI

Northampton, August 10

Fresh from scoring his second double hundred in List A cricket, out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw has asserted that he is currently not thinking about his future in the national team and just wants to enjoy his stint in country cricket.

Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls to fashion Northamptonshire’s 87-run win over Somerset in England’s One-Day Cup here on Wednesday.

The talented 23-year-old has been out of contention for the national team for the last two years. He last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. He was left out of the ongoing series against West Indies and is also not a part of the second-string Indian T20I squads for the upcoming Ireland series and the Asian Games. “Definitely (here for the) experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here,” Shaw said. “Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... they’re really looking after me. I’m really enjoying it,” he added.

Playing in his maiden county season, Shaw looked in sublime touch as he smashed 28 fours and 11 sixes en route the double century. Shaw said with the sun shining bright, the batting conditions were ideal, adding that he felt it was his day to go big.

“The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today (Wednesday) so it was really looking good. I wasn’t thinking about anything. You know when an inside edge doesn’t get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn’t look back after that. When I got 150 I thought I was timing the ball really well and this could be the day to go bigger,” he said.

