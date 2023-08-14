Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to win

Chester-Le-Street: Prithvi Shaw followed up his double-ton with a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup here today. Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes. The Northants chased down a modest 198 in 25.4 overs. The Mumbai batter had made a magnificent 244 off 153 balls in the previous match.

Kolkata

Durand Cup: Gokulam edge past Kerala Blasters

Gokulam Kerala earned three valuable points along with bragging rights as they edged past formidable ISL outfit Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a Durand Cup group league game here today. Gokulam clinched their second straight victory in as many games to climb to the top of the group. Ronney Wilson Kharbudon’s brace helped 10-man Shillong Lajong FC beat Downtown Heroes 2-1 in another fixture.

Rome

Mancini resigns as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned today, ending an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.” The federation doesn’t have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches scheduled in September.

London

Joshua beats Helenius with seventh round knockout

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua beat Finnish stand-in Robert Helenius with a seventh round single-punch knockout on Saturday to keep himself on track for a lucrative payday against American Deontay Wilder next year. Helenius had stepped in after Britain’s Dillian Whyte was ruled out of the fight by a dope test a week ago.

Montreal

Pegula takes out top seed Swiatek to enter final

Jessica Pegula beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final, where ongoing rain delayed the start of the other semifinal between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova. Agencies