 Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to win : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to win
BRIEFLY

Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to win

Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to win

Photo for representation. File photo



Chester-Le-Street: Prithvi Shaw followed up his double-ton with a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup here today. Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes. The Northants chased down a modest 198 in 25.4 overs. The Mumbai batter had made a magnificent 244 off 153 balls in the previous match.

Kolkata
Durand Cup: Gokulam edge past Kerala Blasters  

Gokulam Kerala earned three valuable points along with bragging rights as they edged past formidable ISL outfit Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a Durand Cup group league game here today. Gokulam clinched their second straight victory in as many games to climb to the top of the group. Ronney Wilson Kharbudon’s brace helped 10-man Shillong Lajong FC beat Downtown Heroes 2-1 in another fixture. 

Rome
Mancini resigns as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure 

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned today, ending an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.” The federation doesn’t have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches scheduled in September.

London
Joshua beats Helenius with seventh round knockout    

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua beat Finnish stand-in Robert Helenius with a seventh round single-punch knockout on Saturday to keep himself on track for a lucrative payday against American Deontay Wilder next year. Helenius had stepped in after Britain’s Dillian Whyte was ruled out of the fight by a dope test a week ago.

Montreal
Pegula takes out top seed Swiatek to enter final     

Jessica Pegula beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final, where ongoing rain delayed the start of the other semifinal between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated