She will come out clean, says discus thrower Kamalpreet's father

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 5

Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur will come out clean in the probe, her father said. The 26-year-old was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). “We are hopeful that she will come out clean in the probe,” Kamalpreet’s father Kuldeep Singh said.

“The steroid was present in the nutritional powder that was given to her by the officials. This powder has been tested at a laboratory in Chandigarh and the report is sent to the authorities concerned as well. When she was buying the nutritional powder herself, nothing objectionable was detected in her body,” he added.

Kuldeep said that Kamalpreet had returned to her home at Kabarwala village (in Muktsar district) from Patiala. “She can’t give a statement to the media as the investigation is underway,” he said.

Kuldeep alleged that after Kamalpreet was selected for the Nationals, “someone had twice tried to give her steroids”.

Kamalpreet, whose father is a farmer and mother a homemaker, is a senior clerk with the Railways at Patiala.