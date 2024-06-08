Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup to be held from June 10-27

Mohali: IPL star Abhishek Sharma will be among players to feature in the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, organised by the Punjab Cricket Association from June 10-27 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The tournament will be held in a double round-robin league format with four teams at the top of the table making the semifinals.

Jakarta

Lakshya Sen bows out of Indonesia Open

India’s challenge ended at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 with Lakshya Sen bowing out in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event here today. Sen, fought hard before going down 22-24 18-21 to world No. 5 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a match that lasted a little over an hour.

Heilbronn (Germany)

Nagal enters semifinals of ATP Challenger event

India’s top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal cruised into the semifinals of the ATP 100 Heilbronn Challenger event, winning his quarterfinals match against Russia’s Ivan Gakhov 6-1 7-6(7-4) in 82 minutes today.

Budapest

Grappler Antim finishes second in ranking series

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal settled for the silver medal in the 53kg category of the Budapest Ranking Series. Antim lost 0-4 to Emma Jonna Denise Malmcgren of Sweden in the summit clash.

Costa Navarino (Greece)

Jeev T-13th, Randhawa T-17 on Legends Tour

Jeev Milkha Singh exploded into life in the last six holes with five birdies and finished with a 4-under 68 to be placed tied-13th after the opening round of the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy here today. Jyoti Randhawa (69) was tied-17th.

MADRID

Cubarsi left out of Spain’s Euro 2024 squad

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente left Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi and midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia out of his 26-man squad for the European Championship today. —Agencies

