‘She’s enjoying swinging the bat’: Virat Kohli on daughter Vamika’s interest in cricket

ANI

Bengaluru, May 17

India stalwart batter Virat Kohli shared an anecdote from his personal life and also gave an update on the health of his newborn son Akaay.

The Interview you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. 🎬🍿



Mr. Nags meets Virat Kohli 👑, cuts a cake 🎂 to celebrate the 10th year of @bigbasket_com presents RCB Insider Show and relives their friendship over the years.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/fzJ2EGZrFm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 17, 2024

During a candid conversation with Mr Nags, played by Danish Sait, Kohli spoke about his daughter Vamika’s growing interest in cricket.

“My daughter has picked up the cricket bat and she’s enjoying swinging the bat. I’m not sure, their choice is final,” Kohli said.

On February 15, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy. The couple revealed the news a few days later.

