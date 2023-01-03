Shiva, Rohit in quarters

PTI

Hisar, January 2

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas produced sensational performances to enter the quarterfinals of the sixth men’s National Boxing Championships here today.

Representing Assam, Thapa (63.5kg) beat Jaswinder Singh of Delhi, while Railways’ Tokas (67kg) eased past Jai Singh of Chhattisgarh.

Ashish Kumar (80kg) of Himachal Pradesh also made it past the Round of 16 as he made light work of Rajasthan’s Sumit Poonia.

Railways’ Sachin (57kg) also prevailed in his bout against Neeraj of Haryana. He will take on S Sahil of Chhattisgarh in his Round of 16 bout tomorrow.