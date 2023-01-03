Shiva, Rohit in quarters

Hisar, January 2
Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas produced sensational performances to enter the quarterfinals of the sixth men’s National Boxing Championships here today.
Representing Assam, Thapa (63.5kg) beat Jaswinder Singh of Delhi, while Railways’ Tokas (67kg) eased past Jai Singh of Chhattisgarh.
Ashish Kumar (80kg) of Himachal Pradesh also made it past the Round of 16 as he made light work of Rajasthan’s Sumit Poonia.
Railways’ Sachin (57kg) also prevailed in his bout against Neeraj of Haryana. He will take on S Sahil of Chhattisgarh in his Round of 16 bout tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...