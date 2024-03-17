Shooter Ashi Chouksey finishes second in Polish Grand Prix

New Delhi
Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey finished an impressive second in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ongoing Grand Prix Wroclawia and Dolnego Slaska international shooting competition in Wroclaw, Poland. Chouksey shot a 464.7 in the final to finish behind local favourite Julia Piotrowska.
New Delhi
IPL will be entirely held in India, says Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah today dismissed speculation that the league would be shifted to the UAE due to the upcoming general elections in the country between April 19 to June 1. "The entire IPL will be held in India. We will be formulating the remaining schedule very soon and announce it," Shah reiterated.
Pune
Hockey Nationals: Vandana scores three but UP bow out
Veteran Vandana Katariya slammed slammed a hat-trick but it was the end of the road for Uttar Pradesh Hockey despite registering a dominating 11-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool C match. UP finished second in the three-team Pool C behind Jharkhand but had an inferior goal difference.
Miami Gardens (Florida)
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will skip the Miami Open, saying less than a week after a surprise loss at the Indian Wells that he needs to balance his “private and professional schedule.” — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...