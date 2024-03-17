Shooter Ashi Chouksey finishes second in Polish Grand Prix

New Delhi

Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey finished an impressive second in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ongoing Grand Prix Wroclawia and Dolnego Slaska international shooting competition in Wroclaw, Poland. Chouksey shot a 464.7 in the final to finish behind local favourite Julia Piotrowska.

New Delhi

IPL will be entirely held in India, says Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah today dismissed speculation that the league would be shifted to the UAE due to the upcoming general elections in the country between April 19 to June 1. "The entire IPL will be held in India. We will be formulating the remaining schedule very soon and announce it," Shah reiterated.

Pune

Hockey Nationals: Vandana scores three but UP bow out

Veteran Vandana Katariya slammed slammed a hat-trick but it was the end of the road for Uttar Pradesh Hockey despite registering a dominating 11-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool C match. UP finished second in the three-team Pool C behind Jharkhand but had an inferior goal difference.

Miami Gardens (Florida)

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will skip the Miami Open, saying less than a week after a surprise loss at the Indian Wells that he needs to balance his “private and professional schedule.” — Agencies

