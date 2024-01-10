Shooter dropped from qualifiers squad over ‘sexual harassment’

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 9

A pistol shooter was dropped from the Indian team that is currently taking part at the Asian Olympics qualifying event in Jakarta, Indonesia, over a sexual harassment complaint. The unnamed shooter was to take part in the 25m rapid-fire discipline before being replaced by another shooter.

The shooter went missing from the preparatory camp that was being held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on December 29 and could not be traced till January 4. By then, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had already taken a decision to replace him owing to indiscipline. However, multiple sources have confirmed that the real reason was a complaint lodged against him involving a woman.

The Tribune tried to get in touch with the shooter’s father, but he was unavailable for comments. It is learnt that the NRAI tried contacting the family but could only get in touch with them on the day the team was to take the flight to Jakarta. A formal email was issued by the NRAI saying that the shooter was dropped from the team and further action would be taken in this regard. However, the real reason was never disclosed to either the team or the coaching staff.

By January 6, his name was officially replaced from the list of competitors. The rapid-fire competition is scheduled to start from Wednesday.

NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh confirmed the news, saying it had to be done over disciplinary issues. However, he did not divulge the real reason behind the shooter’s sudden disappearance from the camp, saying it was for personal reasons.

“This is true that we have replaced a shooter for the Asia Olympics qualifiers. He went missing from the national camp for days,” Singh told The Tribune. “We tried contacting the family but there was no word. However, his father got in touch and requested us to send him along with the team. We told him that his name has been replaced for disciplinary reasons,” he added.