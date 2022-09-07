Shooter Parampal Singh Guron fails dope test

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, September 6

Punjab skeet shooter Parampal Singh Guron has been dropped from the India squad for the ISSF World Championships in Osijek, Croatia, after he tested positive for a diuretic.

The 49-year-old Guron, who has been an active shooter since 2007, was all set to represent India in Osijek but suffered a setback after he was served with a provisional suspension on the account of an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV). His samples, taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency during the national trials in May, showed the presence of canrenone, following which he was served with the notice on August 26.

Diuretics are banned because they can be used as masking agents, ie they can be misused in order to hide the effects of other prohibited substances.

Guron had recently made a comeback to the national team at the ISSF World Cup in Peru and Italy, where he finished 8th and 78th, respectively.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has not yet named Guron’s replacement for the event, which starts on September 19.

‘Won’t contest’

Guron told The Tribune that he had taken a medicine to tackle excess water retention in his body. “The day I was served with the notice, I informed my federation about it and withdrew my name from the team,” Guron said. “I am thankful that this suspension happened in India, otherwise I would have let down the flag of my country. I took the drug on the advice of my doctor. I will not fight this charge”