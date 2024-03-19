Shooters Akhil, Anish win gold, India bag six medals

New Delhi: Paris Olympics quota winners Akhil Sheoran and Anish Bhanwala won a gold medal each as Indian shooters ended their Polish Grand Prix campaign with six medals. Sheoran won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Match 2 with a record score of 468.4. Bhanwala won gold in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Pune

Punjab women miss quarters berth in hockey Nationals

Mizoram stunned Punjab 4-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot in the 14th senior women’s hockey National Championship. The win helped Mizoram top Pool F ahead of Punjab. Mizoram joined Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Odisha and Bengal in the knockout round, with one more spot up for grabs from Pool G.

New Delhi

Foreign coach Dmitruk to continue, says BFI

The Boxing Federation of India has announced that it has parted ways with high performance director Bernard Dunne, adding that the Indian team will continue to train under foreign coach Dmitrij Dmitruk.

New Delhi

Fulton picks 27-member squad for Australia tour

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 27-member Indian team in a five-match away hockey Test series against Australia, with chief coach Craig Fulton opting to go with almost the entire core group of probables undergoing training in Bhubaneswar. India will leave for Australia on April 1 and play their opening game on April 6, followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12 and 13.

Freiburg

Leverkusen keep 10-point lead over Bayern Munich

Patrik Schick scored his first Bundesliga goal in three months as Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 3-2 to stay 10 points clear of Bayern Munich in the German title race. It was Leverkusen’s 22nd Bundesliga win of the season, breaking the club record.

MONTPELLIER

Mbappe hat-trick propels PSG to 6-2 win at Montpellier

Kylian Mbappe scored his second hat-trick in Ligue 1 this season as leaders Paris St Germain won 6-2 at Montpellier on Sunday, securing their first league win in four matches. PSG, with 59 points from 26 matches, extended their lead at the top over Brest to 12 points. Agencies