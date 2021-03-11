Shooters apply silver finish to gold

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Manish Narwal settled for a silver medal in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 team event at the World Para Shooting World Cup in Chateauroux, France, today.

A day after winning the 10m mixed team gold medal, the 20-year-old Narwal, who took the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 gold with a Paralympics record in his debut Games, teamed up with Singhraj Adhana and Akash to aggregate a total of 1,581 to finish behind China (1,628).