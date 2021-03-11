Shooters clinch two more silver medals

New Delhi, May 14
The Indian men's and women's trap teams picked up two more silver medals to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
India won the two medals late on Friday. Currently, India is way ahead of the field with eight gold and eight silver medals in their kitty, while Australia and the USA are in the joint second place with a gold, silver and a bronze each.
First, it was the women's went down 2-6 to the Italians in the gold medal contest. Then, the men’s team lost 4-6 to the USA.
