Shooters Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal make cut for Asiad, Worlds

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

Ganemat Sekhon, the 22-year-old shotgun exponent to win India’s first skeet medal at a World Cup, and Darsha Rathore have been included in the proposed list of shooters for the ISSF World Championships and the Asian Games. The third skeet shooter in the women’s category is Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Ganemat, the first Indian woman skeet shooter to win a medal in the junior World Championships and the first to win a World Cup bronze, had last month added a World Cup silver in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Darsha had made the outing even more memorable, clinching bronze in Almaty. It meant that India had two senior individual medals in women’s skeet at the World Cup for the first time.

The men’s skeet team for the Asian Games and World Championships comprises Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Singh Khangura. Veteran shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan has not made the cut for the two competitions.

In the men’s trap section, Prithviraj Tondaiman, veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Olympian Kynan Chenai have made the cut, while 2006 world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu has been unable to secure a berth. In the women’s trap, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari secured their spots.