Shooters Gurjoat Singh, Ganemat Sekhon get approval to train in Italy

New Delhi

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Ministry has approved the proposals of shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh to train in Italy under foreign coaches Piero Genga and Ennio Falco, respectively. Ganemat, who recently won the mixed team gold in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, is currently the country’s No. 1 shooter in the women’s skeet event. She will spend 11 days training in Bari under Genga. Gurjoat will head to Capua to train at TAV Falco for 10 days. Both the TOPS athletes are preparing for the upcoming ISSF World Championship and the Asian Games.

Suzhou (China)

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis

Hosts China stormed into the semifinals of badminton’s Sudirman Cup after sweeping away Indonesia 3-0 here today. China, who have won 12 of the past 17 editions, will next take on Japan, who edged Thailand 3-2. Malaysia stunned Denmark 3-1 and South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1. Meanwhile, men’s singles world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark retired from his match due to a left hamstring injury.

Newcastle

Newcastle one win away from Champions League spot

Newcastle are one win away from a return to the Champions League. The Saudi-controlled club beat Brighton 4-1 on Thursday to strengthen their hold on third place in the Premier League. Three more points will guarantee Newcastle a top-four finish and an automatic spot in the Champions League, a competition the club last played in 20 years ago. The team’s remaining games are at home to next-to-last Leicester and away to Chelsea.

New Delhi

SAI takes note of Mirza’s non-selection for Asiad

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday took cognisance on the non-selection of Fouaad Mirza, Chirag Khandal and Shashank Singh Kataria in the Asian Games long list after the intervention of the country’s top court. According to a SAI statement, while Khandal has informed the SAI that the Supreme Court had directed the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to include his name in the Asian Games long list, Tokyo Olympian Mirza and Katariya, on their behalf, have requested their inclusion in the Asian Games long list. They have also demanded a fair and transparent selection process. — Agencies