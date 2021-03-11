Shooters pick up four more gold medals at Junior World Cup

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Indian shooters continued to dominate the proceedings at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, winning four more gold medals in the women’s and men’s air rifle and air pistol team events today.

India’s tally currently stands at 14 medals, including eight gold and six silver. Australia, France, Poland and Bulgaria have won the other four gold medals on offer.

The gold rush on Friday began when the men’s 10m air rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni beat Spain’s Jesus Oviedo, Adrian Diaz and Jorge Estevez 16-8 in the gold medal match.

The junior women’s 10m air pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh also won 16-8 against Georgians Salome Prodiashvili, Mariam Abramishvili and Mariami Prodiashvili.