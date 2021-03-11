Shooters pick up seven medals

New Delhi, May 11
India picked up seven medals, including three gold, to surge to the top of the ISSF Junior World Cup standings in Suhl, Germany, today.
Rudrankksh Patil and Abhinav Shaw set the ball rolling with a 1-2 finish in the men’s 10m air rifle event, with Patil winning the final 17-13. Rimita won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle event.
Palak beats Manu
Shiva Narwal beat Sarabjot Singh in the men’s 10m air pistol final, while Palak beat Manu Bhaker 17-9 in the women’s final of the event.
India’s tally at the end of the day stood at three gold and four silver medals.
