 Shooting body writes to ISSF for quota swap : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 18

On a day when the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced its shotgun team for the Paris Olympics, the federation also put in a request with the International Shooting Sport Federation for a quota swap.

Shotgun team

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari will take part in the men’s and women’s trap events, respectively. In the skeet event, Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India’s sole male participant, while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will take part in the women’s category, completing the five quota places that the shotgun squad had earned. Anantjeet and Maheswari will also feature in the mixed team competition.

With Manu Bhaker eligible to shoot in both 10m air pistol and 25m pistol competitions as well as in the mixed team event, the NRAI has a chance to swap one of her quota for a spot in the women’s trap competition. And since the ISSF rules stipulate that the swap can only be made between women shooters, Shreyasi Singh is likely to represent India in the women’s trap competition.

“An NOC may request to change a maximum of one (1) quota place in one (1) event for one (1) quota place in another event within the same gender if available and if the NOC does not have the maximum number of quota places for that event, with the exception of the quota places obtained via the QROG. Applications for the quota place changes must be received by the ISSF not later than 21 June 2024,” the ISSF’s qualification system for Paris states.

The NRAI has confirmed that it has already written for a quota swap. “Yes we have written to the ISSF regarding the quota swap and we are very confident that we will be successful in getting it done,” a source told The Tribune. “We are hopeful of hearing from them soon but all is subject to availability of spots,” he added.

As per the ISSF rule, an athlete with a quota will be allowed to shoot in another individual event provided he or she is listed in the Qualification Ranking for the Olympics (QROG) in both events and has participated in at least two ISSF championships during the qualifying period. Since Manu has the credentials, one of her individual quotas could be used for the swap.

‘Followed selection rules’

Meanwhile, the NRAI selection committee followed its Olympics selection policy and nominated shooters based on merit. “There was intense competition for places and things could have changed in case some shooters medalled at the recently concluded Lonato World Cup. But we believe that we have a great shotgun team, which has won the highest ever spots for India at any Games and certainly a second Olympics medal in the discipline looks a strong possibility,” NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

