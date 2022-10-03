 Shooting mom Heena Sidhu missing spark : The Tribune India

Shooting mom Heena Sidhu missing spark

Former world No. 1 finishes 15th

Shooting mom Heena Sidhu missing spark

Heena Sidhu finished 15th with 560 points in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Gandhinagar, October 2

Heena Sidhu cut a sorry figure after the women’s 10-metre air pistol qualification. She had just finished 15th with 560 points. The angst was justified and, hours later, the two-time Olympian was still seething.

I stayed away for a reason. Now I think I have become old. My mind knows what is required of me. My body is still trying to adjust to handle pressure. They say things get worse before they get better. Hope this is one of those phases. Heena Sidhu

“This is not how I want to be remembered. I am not like others who have to shoot because of their jobs. If my scores continue to be like these, I’d have to think things over,” Heena said.

A new mother, Heena took time away from the sport and is now slowly trying to get her mojo back on the range. “It has not been easy. We were getting the civic work done in our new house when I was pregnant with Reya. Now we are settling in and she has a fixed routine and sleep pattern,” she says.

Vijayveer Sidhu won gold in the 10m pistol event. PTI

Reya was born in November last year and Heena started to train again in January. However, she has not been able to fully adjust to life on the shooting range.

“I stayed away for a reason. Now I think I have become old. My mind knows what is required of me. My body is still trying to adjust to handle pressure. They say things get worse before they get better. Hope this is one of those phases,” she said.

Talking about her frustrations, Heena, who ranked world No. 1 in 2014, said: “I was shooting 574/575 normally. I’m frustrated with how I shot today. It was as if I was not in control.”

There’s another reason. “I am also cross with the selection policy now. Ideally, I would have taken more time to come back. Now I have to get ready for the National Championships and if I do not take part, I’d be out for six months or so. The whole year will be a miss. There is no flexibility given to the shooters at all. People will say Heena’s rant is sour grapes — to each their own,” she added.

No plans to retire

As much as she is upset with how things panned out at the range today, the Ludhiana-born 33-year-old is not ready to retire yet. “The day I think I am not giving the sport my 100 per cent, I will leave. I do not want to shoot like this. I have worked very hard to make my opponents fear me,” she said. “I will never make a mockery of myself. I have had a nice career and I have nothing to prove to anyone,” she added.

Ganemat, Vijayveer, Cheema get gold

Amrinder Singh Cheema and Ganemat Sekhon helped Punjab sweep the skeet gold medals while pistol shooter Vijayveer Sidhu added another gold to the state’s medal tally today. Ganemat, who won an ISSF silver medal in 2021, beat Telangana’s Rashmee Rathore 31 to 25 in the women’s skeet final for gold. Madhya Pradesh’s Vanshika Tiwari finished third with 17 hits. The men’s skeet gold was won by Cheema while Kuldeep Sanyasi of Services ended up with silver. In the men’s 10-metre air pistol, Vijayveer outclassed Haryana’s Shiva Narwal 17-5 to win gold. In the women’s 10-metre air pistol, Uttar Pradesh’s Yuvika Tomar created a flutter when she upset Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan to win gold. Yuvika outscored Rhythm 16-6 while Karnataka’s Divya TS won bronze. In the men’s 50m 3 Positions, Niraj Kumar of the Services beat MP’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 17-11 in a tense final.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night