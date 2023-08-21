Shooting World Championships: Double delight for Akhil Sheoran

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 20

India’s Akhil Sheoran secured the country’s fifth Paris Olympics quota in shooting after winning the bronze medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Championships here today.

Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan won gold in the 25m pistol team event. SAI

Sheoran aggregated 450.0 in the eight-man final. He was placed sixth in the qualifications with an aggregate score of 585. Austria’s Alexander Schmirl won the gold medal with 462.6 and Czech Republic’s Petr Nymbursky settled for the silver with a total score of 459.2.

Sheoran won two medals on the day as he combined with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar for a total of 1750 to clinch the team gold. Aishwary finished a creditable 13th, while Niraj was 40th.

It really means a lot to me. We have been working so hard all these years for this. The Worlds come once in four years. To win a medal and a quota as well is really very satisfying. Akhil Sheoran

“It really means a lot to me. We have been working so hard all these years for this. The Worlds come once in four years. To win a medal and a quota as well is really very satisfying,” Sheoran said. “I could have pushed a bit more in the end for silver or gold, although the distance for gold was a bit more,” he added.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men’s 10m air rifle), Swapnil Kusale (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) and Mehuli Ghosh (women’s 10m air rifle) are the other Indians which have won Olympics quotas.

Women’s trio wins gold

The Indian team of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker shot a combined score of 1744 to beat Chinese Taipei for the gold medal in the 25m women’s pistol team event. China won bronze. Sangwan finished eighth in the individual final to miss out on a Paris Olympics quota. Esha finished 16th and Manu 22nd.

In the skeet mixed team event, two Indian pairs finished outside the medals. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon shot 139 in qualification to finish 25th while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Parinaaz Dhaliwal shot 135 to finish 37th.