Shooting world championships: Esha, Shiva get India’s first gold with mixed team 10m pistol title

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 18
Shooters Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal brought cheers to the India camp, clinching the 10m air pistol mixed team gold in the ISSF World Championship here today.
The Indian duo defeated Turkey’s Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-10 in the gold-medal match to take the country’s medals tally to two.
India are currently second on the medals table with a gold and a bronze medal, while China lead with five gold and two bronze medals.
The Indians shot superbly in the qualification round, with Esha notching up 290 and Narwal 293. Their aggregate score of 583 helped them top qualification and push Turkey to second spot with an aggregate of 581.
