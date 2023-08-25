Shooting World Championships: Rajeshwari follows in father’s footsteps, books Paris berth

PTI

Baku, August 24

Shooting runs in her family. And trap exponent Rajeshwari Kumari showed why she is among the best in the country when she earned a seventh 2024 Paris Olympics quota place by finishing fifth in the ISSF World Championship here today.

The 31-year-old, daughter of the legendary shooter and one of the top sports administrators the country has produced, Randhir Singh, made it to the final in an extremely tough field but missed out on a medal. Rajeshwari also became the second trap shooter after Shagun Chowdhary to earn an Olympics quota in the women’s trap.

In a heartbreak for the shooter, she could score only 19 out of 30 shots in the final.

However, she was just outstanding in all five rounds of qualification — two on Wednesday and three today — and went into the final placed third with a cumulative score of 120 out of a maximum 125. “I am feeling great. It’s unbelievable. It’s finally done. It’s done for the country. I mean I wish I could win a medal but this is great. Paris…” said Rajeshwari after the final.

The other two Indians — Manisha Keer (115) and Preeti Rajak (109) — were 23rd and 58th, respectively, in the qualification.

China’s Chun Yi Lin won gold with a score of 40, while Italy’s Jessica Rossi settled for silver with a score of 39 and Germany’s Kathrin Murche shot a 28 to take home bronze.

Meanwhile, India also won a bronze medal in the team competition of the men’s 25m centre-fire pistol with Rajendra Bagul, Akshay Jain and Gaurav Chaudhary shooting a combined 1,718 to finish behind Germany (1,743) and South Korea (1,731).

India is placed third on the medal tally with five gold and five bronze medals.