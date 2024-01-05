 Short of Test length : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Short of Test length

Longest format records shortest game as India level series in style

Short of Test length

Jasprit Bumrah took 6/61 as the tourists bowled South Africa out for 176 in their second innings. Reuters



CAPE TOWN, January 4

India chased down a modest victory target of 79 to claim a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the second Test at Newlands today and share the two-match series 1-1 after an extraordinary game finished inside five sessions.

India ended their second innings on 80/3 as they launched an assault to try and negate a difficult wicket that was still helping the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the wickets to fall.

Rohit Sharma hands South African captain Dean Elgar a T-shirt with autographs of the Indian team following his retirement. PTI

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia’s 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

“Obviously it’s a great feat, but having said that we had to learn from whatever mistakes we made (in the first test),” India captain Rohit Sharma said. “The bowlers still have to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it. When you come to this part of the world, it’s always difficult but we take pride in our performance outside of India.”

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat, will look back desperately on a poor first innings in which they were bowled out for 55 on a record-breaking opening day.

They gave themselves a fighting chance by dismissing India for 153 when the visitors lost six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of Tests.

But India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6/61 as the tourists bowled South Africa out in their second innings for 176 on the stroke of lunch on the second day to set up the win.

Bumrah bowled a superb probing line but also profited from poor shot selection from the home batters, who seemed in a hurry to score runs on the tricky wicket.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram scored a quickfire 106 as he defied the conditions but lost partners at regular intervals, which forced him to try his hand.

Markram raced to his century in 99 balls but played one big shot too many as he skied a Mohammed Siraj delivery to Rohit Sharma at mid-off to end an innings of 17 fours and two sixes.

“A tough one for us, we were positive coming into the game, but the first innings with the bat ... India bowled well and used the conditions to a tee,” retiring South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.

“It (the wicket) was a bit of a ripper, to the naked eye it looked a nice one, but it played different to what everyone thought it would play. I still don’t regret my decision to bat first but they outskilled us in the first session.” — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa 1st innings 55

India 1st innings 153

South Sfrica 2nd innings

A Markram c Sharma b Siraj 106

D Elgar c Kohli b Kumar 12

T de Zorzi c Rahul b Kumar 1

T Stubbs c Rahul b Bumrah 1

D Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11

K Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9

M Jansen c & b Bumrah 11

K Maharaj c Iyer b Bumrah 3

K Rabada c Sharma b Krishna 2

N Burger not out 6

L Ngidi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 8

Extras: (lb 1, nb 5) 6

Total: (all out, 36.5 overs) 176

FOW: 1-37, 2-41, 3-45, 4-66, 5-85, 6-103, 7-111, 8-162, 9-162

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 13.5 0 61 6

Mohammed Siraj 9 3 31 1

Mukesh Kumar 10 2 56 2

Prasidh Krishna 4 1 27 1

India 2nd innings

Y Jaiswal c Stubbs b Burger 28

R Sharma not out 16

S Gill b Rabada 10

V Kohli c Verreynne b Jansen 12

S Iyer not out 4

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 6) 10

Total: (3 wickets, 12 overs) 80

FOW: 1-44, 2-57, 3-75

Bowling O M R W

Kagiso Rabada 6 0 33 1

Nandre Burger 4 0 29 1

Marco Jansen 2 0 15 1

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Player of the Series: Dean Elgar and Jasprit Bumrah

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

2
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

3
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

4
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

6
Trending

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

7
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

8
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

9
Sports

Done and dusted in 2 days! India level series with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 'shortest' Test ever

10
Delhi

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast

15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast

The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

L-G orders CBI probe into fake lab tests at mohalla clinics

Capital residents battle chill as AQI remains ‘very poor’

Last year, air quality was better in summer: Report

Camp held for elderly, disabled pensioners

DSP’s murder case solved

DSP’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Schools hit by floods await govt grant

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

45-year-old man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Central Jail

Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Fire breaks out at cloth waste godown

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Civil Hospital

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone