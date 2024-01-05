Short of Test length

CAPE TOWN, January 4

India chased down a modest victory target of 79 to claim a seven-wicket win over hosts South Africa in the second Test at Newlands today and share the two-match series 1-1 after an extraordinary game finished inside five sessions.

India ended their second innings on 80/3 as they launched an assault to try and negate a difficult wicket that was still helping the bowlers.

Rohit Sharma finished not out on 16 and Shreyas Iyer on 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (28), Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) being the wickets to fall.

Rohit Sharma hands South African captain Dean Elgar a T-shirt with autographs of the Indian team following his retirement. PTI

There will be plenty of scrutiny of the Newlands pitch with the match completed in 642 balls, the shortest ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia’s 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

“Obviously it’s a great feat, but having said that we had to learn from whatever mistakes we made (in the first test),” India captain Rohit Sharma said. “The bowlers still have to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it. When you come to this part of the world, it’s always difficult but we take pride in our performance outside of India.”

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat, will look back desperately on a poor first innings in which they were bowled out for 55 on a record-breaking opening day.

They gave themselves a fighting chance by dismissing India for 153 when the visitors lost six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of Tests.

But India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6/61 as the tourists bowled South Africa out in their second innings for 176 on the stroke of lunch on the second day to set up the win.

Bumrah bowled a superb probing line but also profited from poor shot selection from the home batters, who seemed in a hurry to score runs on the tricky wicket.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram scored a quickfire 106 as he defied the conditions but lost partners at regular intervals, which forced him to try his hand.

Markram raced to his century in 99 balls but played one big shot too many as he skied a Mohammed Siraj delivery to Rohit Sharma at mid-off to end an innings of 17 fours and two sixes.

“A tough one for us, we were positive coming into the game, but the first innings with the bat ... India bowled well and used the conditions to a tee,” retiring South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.

“It (the wicket) was a bit of a ripper, to the naked eye it looked a nice one, but it played different to what everyone thought it would play. I still don’t regret my decision to bat first but they outskilled us in the first session.” — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa 1st innings 55

India 1st innings 153

South Sfrica 2nd innings

A Markram c Sharma b Siraj 106

D Elgar c Kohli b Kumar 12

T de Zorzi c Rahul b Kumar 1

T Stubbs c Rahul b Bumrah 1

D Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11

K Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9

M Jansen c & b Bumrah 11

K Maharaj c Iyer b Bumrah 3

K Rabada c Sharma b Krishna 2

N Burger not out 6

L Ngidi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 8

Extras: (lb 1, nb 5) 6

Total: (all out, 36.5 overs) 176

FOW: 1-37, 2-41, 3-45, 4-66, 5-85, 6-103, 7-111, 8-162, 9-162

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 13.5 0 61 6

Mohammed Siraj 9 3 31 1

Mukesh Kumar 10 2 56 2

Prasidh Krishna 4 1 27 1

India 2nd innings

Y Jaiswal c Stubbs b Burger 28

R Sharma not out 16

S Gill b Rabada 10

V Kohli c Verreynne b Jansen 12

S Iyer not out 4

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 6) 10

Total: (3 wickets, 12 overs) 80

FOW: 1-44, 2-57, 3-75

Bowling O M R W

Kagiso Rabada 6 0 33 1

Nandre Burger 4 0 29 1

Marco Jansen 2 0 15 1

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Player of the Series: Dean Elgar and Jasprit Bumrah