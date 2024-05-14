 Shot at glory: Abha Khatua sets national record in women’s shot put, Olympics qualification next target : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Shot at glory: Abha Khatua sets national record in women’s shot put, Olympics qualification next target
federation cup

Shot at glory: Abha Khatua sets national record in women’s shot put, Olympics qualification next target

Shot at glory: Abha Khatua sets national record in women’s shot put, Olympics qualification next target

Abha Khatua broke the record with a throw of 18.41m.



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

new delhi, May 13

Shot putter Abha Khatua confesses that she is now a big fan of Ryan Crouser, the two-time Olympics gold medallist and three-time world champion. The only catch is that she has been watching his videos ever since she changed her throwing technique from gliding to rotation, sometimes also referred to as the spin technique.

Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj won gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event.

Abha today bettered the national mark with an eye-catching throw of 18.41 metres at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. She had jointly held the previous record with Manpreet Kaur at 18.06m, which she achieved at the Asian Championships in Bangkok in July last year while winning silver.

Tamil Nadu’s Manav R won gold medal in the men’s 110m hurdles event. PTI photos

Abha changed her throwing style much like her current favourite Crouser around 2022. This was because unlike other throwers in her category, Abha is not bulky, neither is she tall. As her progress could have plateaued due to the limitations in her old technique, which would have required relying only on power, coaches, including Gursimran Singh and Radhakrishnan Nair, helped her change her style.

“It is an old school of thought that you have to be big if you are competing in shot put. In today’s times you need speed, you need to be flexible and strong. I use rotation, as my body type is not like girls who are competing against me. I only weigh 83-84 kilograms but I have explosive power,” Abha, who was representing Maharashtra in the event, said.

Abha could have made the qualifying mark of 18.81m for the Paris Olympics. Her third attempt was pegged at 18.85m but was registered as a foul throw.

“My target is to register a throw of 19m. Unfortunately, I got to 18.85m but it was a foul throw. I am a little disappointed but I have some competitions before the cut-off date and hopefully I can qualify,” she said.

But while the technical shift is starting to bear fruit, it was anything but a seamless change. She threw a little over 14m at the National Games in 2023 and the change cost her dearly as she was injured before the last qualifying event for the Asian Games.

“Balance was the problem. I could not get my bearings right as to where my feet should be. It was a big decision. Had I continued with the old technique I would have easily made the mark of 17m to qualify for the Asian Games. But today’s throw would never be possible with that old technique,” she said.

In her first steps in track & field, Abha, who hails from Midnapore district in West Bengal, dabbled in sprints. When she entered college, she took interest in javelin and heptathlon. However, in her own words, she was average in high jumps and the event would cost her many points but something clicked in shot put.

“While doing heptathlon, I did shot put and threw 13.5m. In the 2019 Federation Championships, I bettered it to almost 15m after which I was picked in the national camp and I have never looked back,” she said.

Animesh blazes in 200m

Odisha’s sprinter Animesh Kujur narrowly missed the national record in the men’s 200m as his gold winning time of 20.52 seconds fell short of the national and meet record. Amlan Borgohain set the record of 20.52 seconds in 2022.

Four-week Olympics preparations in Poland

A total of 19 track and field athletes have qualified for the Olympics and head coach Radhakrishnan Nair said the team will train in Spala, Poland, for four weeks before travelling to Paris. Nair also said the AFI is still hopeful of the mixed 4x400m relay team’s Paris qualification despite its failure in Bahamas during the World Relays. Only two slots remain up for grabs. “Our mixed 4x400m team will take part in the Asian Relays (May 20-21 in Bangkok) and we can qualify for Paris if we run below 3 minutes, 14 seconds,” he said. PTI

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day