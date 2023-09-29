 Shot putter Kiran Baliyan wins India's first athletics medal in Asian Games : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Shot putter Kiran Baliyan wins India's first athletics medal in Asian Games

Shot putter Kiran Baliyan wins India's first athletics medal in Asian Games

First Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in shot put event in 72 years

Shot putter Kiran Baliyan wins India's first athletics medal in Asian Games

Bronze medallist India’s Kiran Baliyan poses for photographs during the presentation ceremony of the women’s shot put event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Hangzhou, September 29

Kiran Baliyan became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in shot put event in 72 years as she picked up a bronze on the opening day of competitions here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Baliyan hurled the iron ball to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt for her best effort of the day to open India's medal account.

Baliyan thus became only the second Indian to win a medal in women's shot put in Asian Games after Barbara Webster, an Anglo-Indian from then Bombay, won a bronze in the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951.

Baliyan has a season's as well as personal best of 17.92m which she had produced while finishing second in the Indian Grand Prix 5 in Chandigarh on September 10.

"I did not know the history (first Indian woman shot putter to win an Asian Games medal after 1951). My focus was to produce my best performance. I could not do that and I am not happy with my performance. But I won a medal, so I am very happy," she said later.

The other Indian in the fray, Manpreet Kaur finished fifth with a best throw of 16.25m.

In women's 400m race, Himanshi Malik ran an excruciatingly slow race for the second time in less than three weeks as she finished fifth in her heat and failed to qualify for the finals.

The 21-year-old Malik clocked 57.82 seconds in heat number three, even worse than the 57.59 second effort at the Indian Grand Prix 5 in Chandigarh on September 10.

She ran the race at the 'Big Lotus' stadium here with a knee brace, giving credence to the murmur that she was injured and could be left out of the Asian Games team.

Her timing on the opening day of athletics competition was more than six seconds outside her season's as well as personal best of 51.76 seconds which she had clocked while finishing second in the National Inter-State Championships in June.

Interestingly, in a video uploaded by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) earlier in the day, Malik said she was ready for the race.

"I am running my 400m race in the Asian Games today and hopefully I will do well," she said in the video.

The other Indian in the fray, Aishwraya Mishra qualified for the final round after finishing second in heat number one with a season's best time of 52.73 seconds.

In the men's 400m race, Muhammed Ajmal qualified for the finals after finishing second in his heat with a time of 45.76 seconds while Muhammed Anas Yahiya failed to make the grade after clocking 46.29 for a third-place finish in his heat.

The first two in each heat and the next two fastest across the three heats advance to the final. 

In the women's hammer throw final, Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari finished seventh and ninth with performances of 60.50m and 58.13m respectively.

In the morning, national record holder Priyanka Goswami finished fifth in women's 20km race walk event with a time of 1 hour 43 minute 7 seconds, well outside her season's best of 1:28:50 and personal best of 1:28:45.

In the men's 20km event, Vikash Singh, who was drafted in the team due to injury to national record holder Akshdeep Singh, also finished fifth, clocking 1:27:33. He has a season's as well as personal best of 1:20:05.

The other Indian in the fray, Sandeep Singh was disqualified during the race.  

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

3
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

4
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

5
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

6
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

7
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

8
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

9
Chandigarh

Soon, fly from Ambala Cantt

10
Chandigarh

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

Problem is with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

They have been given operating space because of compulsions ...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Law Commission recommends retaining 18 years as age of consent under POCSO Act

The Commission says comprehensive and age-appropriate sex ed...

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

At least 56 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a new video that gi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered