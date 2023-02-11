Shot putter Toor wins gold in Asian Indoor Championships

Astana (Kazakhstan): Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor clinched gold on the opening day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Toor had a best throw of 19.49 metres. Karanveer Singh secured the silver medal with an effort of 19.37m.
Chennai
Indian teams in semifinals of Asian junior squash c’ship
The Indian men’s and women’s teams entered the semifinals in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship. While the men will take on South Korea, the women will meet Malaysia in the semifinals. agencies
