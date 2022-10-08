 Shot to the top: Inspired to take up shooting by cousin Lakshay, Neeru Dhanda becomes trap champion : The Tribune India

Shot to the top: Inspired to take up shooting by cousin Lakshay, Neeru Dhanda becomes trap champion

Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru Dhanda won the gold medal in the women’s trap competition.

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Gandhinagar, October 7

“I am from Madhya Pradesh,” said Neeru Dhanda, the new National Games gold medal winner in the women’s trap event. It was a response to a query about her family’s Haryana roots. Dhanda’s family moved from Haryana’s Jind to Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri more than a decade ago.

I used to shoot at tin cans with the double barrel gun (owned by the family). My father wanted me to get used to the recoil of the gun. Today’s gold medal is very important for me. This win will make me work harder and give me confidence that I can do well in this sport. Neeru Dhanda

Dhanda was a bit cautious while talking about her family’s Haryana connection. Understandably, she wouldn’t have wanted to cause an unnecessary controversy on the day of her biggest win.

“Today’s gold medal is very important for me. This win will make me work harder and give me confidence that I can do well in this sport,” Dhanda said.

Dhanda, who is a trainee of the Madhya Pradesh Academy, shot down 26 targets, two more than Uttar Pradesh’s Sabira Haris, to win the gold. Services’ Seema Tomar won the bronze medal with 17 hits.

Interestingly, Dhanda is relatively new to the sport. The 22-year-old first started taking interest in the sport after watching her cousin Lakshay Sheoran win a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 23-year-old Sheoran, who is Dhanda’s maternal uncle’s son, played an important role during her initial days in the sport. Dhanda’s first gun was loaned to her by Sheoran.

It wasn’t the first gun she had fired though. “I used to shoot at tin cans with the double barrel gun (owned by the family). My father wanted me to get used to the recoil of the gun,” Dhanda said.

Initially, Dhanda trained with Sheoran before winning a trial to get into in the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

“I used Lakshay’s gun for some time but after getting into the academy, I returned it. We do not need to worry about anything now. Everything is taken care of,” Dhanda said.

Last month, Dhanda participated in the World Championships in Osijek, Croatia, where she finished 29th after shooting 111 during the qualifications. She broke the ejector of her gun before the first round of qualifications. It has not been fixed as of yet as she had to immediately fly back for the National Games.

“It broke but I coped well in the World Championships. It was a big tournament with many established and experienced shooters. I watched them closely and I will take this experience to enhance my skills,” she said.

She used the same gun here to win the gold. “It is OK, it will be fixed soon,” she added.

Vivaan shines for Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s Vivaan Kapoor outshot Punjab veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu 31-26 to win the gold medal in the men’s trap competition. Services’ Balabhadra Tarasiya finished third with 20 hits.

Interestingly, Kapoor took up the sport eight years ago after watching a few of his friends shoot targets at a range. Kapoor found his calling at his father’s reunion with his friends. “No one in my family had ever shot in a competition,” Kapoor said. “My father had a reunion and his friends were into shooting. He took me to a shooting range with a pistol. I showed interest while watching others in action, and my father asked me whether I wanted to try. I was 12 then, and I have not stopped ever since,” the 20-year-old added.

Kapoor was untroubled by the rain, which started to pour during the final. “The conditions got tough but it was for everyone. Thankfully, my technique came through and I won,” he added.

