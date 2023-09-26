Shot to the top: Men’s 10m air rifle team goes one better than women, claims gold; Aishwary bags individual bronze

PTI

Hangzhou, September 25

India’s shooters asserted their class by winning three more medals, including India’s first gold at the 19th Asian Games, here today. The shooters took their tally to five medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze) in two days.

I am very happy with my performance. I was very consistent even in the qualification. This is my first Asian Games. Sometimes there will be bad shots and that is part of the game Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

A confident 10m air rifle team led by teenage world champion Rudrankksh Patil secured the top place on the podium with a world record score. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar then earned the country an individual bronze in the event after a third-place shoot-off with Patil.

The triumvirate of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh finished third in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event after scoring 1718. Sidhu missed out on another medal after finishing fourth in the individual section.

Complete domination

The trio of Patil, Tomar and Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to beat back the challenge of shooting powerhouses China and South Korea. In a dominating display, the 19-year-old Patil shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score. South Korea finished second (1890.1), while China were a distant third with 1888.2.

India’s golden debut

BATTING PROWESS Indian players after winning the gold in the women’s cricket event in Hangzhou. PTI

“We gave our best and won gold. We did not know it initially, but were told that it was a world record. We said it must be gold then,” Patil said.

Tomar said it was not easy to beat top teams like China South Korea. The 22-year-old, though, was disappointed to not win the individual gold. “I am a bit disappointed that I did not win an individual gold. But I am really happy that I won a team gold. My teammates are the best shooters in 10m,” he said.

Shoot-off

In the individual event, China’s Sheng Lihao topped the qualification round with a score of 634.5, a qualification Asian Games record, while South Korea’s Park Hajun was second at 632.8. Patil was third, while Tomar was fifth. However, Tomar turned the tables on Patil in the final. Both tied at 208.7 after their 20th shots, Tomar eliminated Patil in the shoot-off.

SHOOTERS STRIKE GOLD Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Divyansh Singh Panwar win gold in men’s 10m air rifle team event. Break world record with aggregate score of 1893.7.

Tomar was still in contention for silver but a bad shot of 9.8 saw him get eliminated, ending with a score of 228.8. South Korean Hajun (251.3) finished second behind China’s Lihao, who shot a world record score of 253.3.

Tomar said he was consistent throughout, save for the 9.8 shot. “I am very happy with my performance. I was very consistent throughout, even in the qualification. This is my first Asian Games. Sometimes there will be bad shots and that is part of the game,” he said.

LIVE ON SONY SPORTS

INDIANS IN ACTION

Boxing

Men’s preliminaries

Sachin Siwach (57kg) 12:30pm

Narinder Berwal (+92kg) 6:15pm

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Women’s individual: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli

Men’s individual: Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi

Equestrian

(5:30am onwards)

Dressage: Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela

Bhavani Devi

Fencing

(6:30am onwards)

Women’s sabre individual: Bhavani Devi (in pic)

Hockey

Men’s Pool A: India vs Singapore 6:30am

Judo

(7:30am onwards)

Round of 16: Indubala Devi Maibam (women’s -78kg), Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg), Avtar Singh (men’s -100kg)

Sailing

(8:30am onwards)

Shooting

(6:30am onwards)

Women’s skeet Phase 1: Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

Women’s 25m pistol:

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

10m air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita

Squash

Men’s team Pool A:

India vs Singapore (7:30am)

India vs Qatar (4:30pm)

Women’s team Pool B: India vs Pakistan (7:30am)

Swimming

(7:30am onwards)

Shivangi Sarma (women’s 100m freestyle); Palak Joshi (women’s 200m backstroke); Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Prema Likith, Tanish George (men’s 4x100m medley relay)

Tennis

(7:30am onwards)

Mixed doubles Round 2: Yuki Bhambri & Ankita Raina

Women’s doubles Round 2: Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare; Karman Kaur Thandi & Rutuja Bhosale

Men’s singles Round 3: Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan

Women’s singles Round 3:

Ankita Raina

Volleyball

Men’s classification 5th-6th:

India vs Pakistan 4pm

Wushu

(5pm onwards)

Men’s 70kg quarterfinals:

Suraj Yadav

