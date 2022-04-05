Shotgun World Cup: Indian men trap bronze

PTI

Lima (Peru), April 4

India opened their account at the ISSF World Cup for shotgun as the trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Shapath Bharadwaj won the bronze medal in the men’s trap team event after beating Brazil in a shoot-off here.

In the bronze-medal match, both teams were tied at 5-5 after five series of five shots each, before India clinched third place in the first shoot-off shot which Brazil missed.

The trio had finished fourth out of 11 teams in qualification, with a combined score of 205 out of 225. Brazil had finished third in qualification with a score of 207. USA beat Spain, also in a shoot-off, to clinch gold.

Veteran Shagun Chowdhary narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the women’s trap event. Shagun shot 111 in the qualifiers to make it to the second semifinal in sixth place. She made it to the final after topping the second semifinal with 24 hits out of 25.

In the medal match, Shagun could make only nine hits out of 15 to be eliminated first in fourth place. Italian shooters won the gold and bronze in the event, while USA won silver.

In the trap mixed team event, Kynan and Rajeshwari Kumari also made it past the qualification stage of 10 teams, finishing fifth with a score of 132 out of 150. They made it to the bronze-medal match, eventually going down to Spain by a margin of 2-6. —