 Show cause notice to shooter for criticising NRAI : The Tribune India

Show cause notice to shooter for criticising NRAI

Show cause notice to shooter for criticising NRAI

Maheshwari Chauhan had questioned the departure of Australian trap coaches.



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 8

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has issued a show cause notice to skeet shooter Maheshwari Chauhan for questioning the departure of trap coach Russell Mark and team’s high performance manager Lauryn Mark.

The Australian husband-wife duo ended its 14-month stint with the Indian team because it was put off by the delay in the contract negotiations and disagreements with the high performance director Dr Pierre Beauchamp. The duo has since joined Qatar.

In an email to the NRAI, Chauhan had said she was disappointed with the circumstances under which the duo ended its relationship with the team. The skeet shooter requested the federation to “reflect on the system, approach and way of dealing with situations”.

Angered by her mail, NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh issued her a notice asking her to withdraw her email and furnish an apology letter within seven days or face disciplinary action.

“…you are hereby called upon to withdraw your email along with a letter of apology within 7 days from date of this email admitting to be the last opportunity for any misconduct, disciplinary or otherwise in future for striking your name as a shooter,” the NRAI secretary general wrote.

“It is further clarified that, in case no reply is received within stipulated time, the matter will be referred to the disciplinary committee of the NRAI and suspension of your future participation in the events of NRAI till the decision of the disciplinary committee,” he added.

While Chauhan was not available for comments, Singh said the notice was issued as the shooter was casting aspersions on the working of the federation. “They left unilaterally and we cannot force anyone to stay. She is a skeet shooter so whatever happened was none of her concern,” Singh told The Tribune. “However, since she has sent in her apology letter and we have taken it on record the matter stands close now,” he added.

