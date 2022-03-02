Shreyas Iyer jumps 27 places to secure 18th ranking in ICC T20

Iyer scored three unbeaten half-centuries during India’s 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in February

Shreyas Iyer jumps 27 places to secure 18th ranking in ICC T20

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer bats during a practice session ahead of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, in Mohali, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

PTI

Dubai, March 2

Riding on his splendid run against Sri Lanka recently, India batter Shreyas Iyer has jumped a massive 27 spots in the latest ICC T20I rankings, even as Virat Kohli fell out of the top 10.

India’s recent home series win against Sri Lanka has had major ramifications on the player rankings aiding attacking top-order batter Iyer to make a massive jump to reach the 18th position in the list for batters.

Iyer scored three unbeaten half-centuries during India’s 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in February, with the 27-year-old amassing an impressive 204 runs at a strike rate of 174.

Iyer’s teammate pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped three spots to 17th on the bowler rankings.

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive 75 in the second game of the series, and he was rewarded with a six-spot rise to ninth on the rankings, while former India captain Kohli - who was rested for the series - dropped five places to 15th.

The other big mover with the bat in T20I cricket this week is Mohammad Waseem of the UAE. His unbeaten century against Ireland in the final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, helped him reach the 12th position with the bat. That is the highest T20I ranking by any UAE batter, surpassing Shaiman Anwar’s 13th place achieved in 2017.

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara’s five wickets in the series with India have lifted him into the top 40 bowlers for the first time.

Other bowlers who enjoyed a successful time at the T20 World Cup Qualifier A include Zahoor Khan of UAE (up 17 places to joint-42nd) and Ireland’s Josh Little (up 27 places to join-49th).

Rohan Mustafa’s successes with bat and ball have enabled him to move up to sixth place among all-rounders, just one place below his best of fifth achieved in February 2020.

The biggest mover on the Test rankings was South African quick Kagiso Rabada, who shot up three places to third following his impressive display against hosts New Zealand.

Rabada managed 10 wickets during the two-match series, with his magnificent haul of 5/60 in the first innings of the second Test helping the Proteas on their way to an important 198-run triumph.

The kiwi duo of Kyle Jamieson (dropped two spots to fifth) and Tim Southee (dropped one spot to sixth) lost ground in the bowler rankings, with Australia captain Pat Cummins and India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin still leading the way.

Marnus Labuschagne remained as the top ranked Test batter, with New Zealander Devon Conway jumping six places to 17th following his 92 in the second innings of the second Test against South Africa.

In the ODI rankings for men, veteran spinner Rashid Khan re-claimed his spot in the top 10 for bowlers following five wickets from the recent three-game series against Bangladesh.

Rashid jumped six spots to ninth, while teammate Mehidy Hasan Miraz dropped two spots to seventh following the series.

Sri Lanka’s Liton Das was the leading run-scorer in the ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and he is up to a career-best 32nd with the bat.

Trent Boult remained the top ranked ODI bowler, while Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam led the way for batters.

#icc t20 #shreyas iyer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

2
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

3
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

4
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

5
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

6
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

7
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

8
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

9
Nation

Opposition slams Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over NEET remark amid Ukraine crisis

10
World

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

A 3rd world war will involve Nuclear weapons: Russian foreign minister

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alip...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

Stuck in varsity at Ukraine’s Sumy city, 600 Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food, water

Stuck in varsity at Ukraine's Sumy city, 600 Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food, water

Not a single Indian student from Sumy State University, loca...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district