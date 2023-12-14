Shreyas Iyer returns to KKR captaincy, Rana named his deputy

Kolkata, December 14
Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024, the management announced on Thursday.
The 29-year-old had missed the entire IPL 2023 season because of a back injury that required surgery in London in April, forcing KKR to give captaincy to Nitish Rana.
Making the announcement, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said: “We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as captain.”
Shreyas made a comeback in the Asia Cup in September and returned to form in the home series against Australia with an 86-ball hundred in Mohali.
In the recently-concluded World Cup, he batted in the key No. 4 slot, scoring 530 runs from 11 innings with two centuries and three fifties at an average of 66.25.
“The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character.”
Rana, who led KKR to a seventh-place finish in IPL 2023, was named the vice-captain.
“I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury,” Shreyas said.
“Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice-Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group,” the KKR skipper added.
