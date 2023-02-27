Shubhankar, Ahlawat sign off tied-13th

PTI

Gurugram, February 26

Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat signed off as the best-placed Indians at tied-13th even as Germany’s Marcel Siem ended an eight-year wait for a fifth DP World Tour win, edging out compatriot Yannik Paul by one stroke at the Hero Indian Open here today.

Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner, carded a 4-under 68 with six birdies and two bogeys in the final round. Ahlawat, who was tied-fourth on Saturday, scored a 1-over 73. The duo ended with a four-day total of 4-under 284.

While the Indians slipped out of contention after the first two days, the 42-year-old Siem was the epitome of consistency as he fired a 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under. Paul shot a 70 to finish at 13-under.

“I’ve worked really hard. It’s crazy. A second kick-start for my career,” said Siem. “This means a lot because two years ago I wasn’t even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour, and now I’m a winner again. I think there’s more to come now,” he added.

Joost Luiten (68) signed off at third place at 12-under, while Jorge Campillo (69) and Kazuki Higa (68) finished tied-fourth at 8-under 280.

India’s Angad Cheema (74), who was tied-second after Day 2, was left ruing his chances as he dropped a quadruple-bogey on the final hole. Cheema was 6-under for the week until he stumbled on the 18th to finish at the 20th spot, alongside compatriot Honey Baisoya, who shot a second successive 73.

Happy Shubhankar

For Sharma, it was a good day in office. “Today was really good. I played quite well and hung in there,” Sharma said. “Played well on the back-nine, which I’m quite happy about. Didn’t really have my best on the back-nine all week, but today was quite nice. So quite happy and it’s a good way to finish the event,” he added.

“Today, I just got off to a good start. I made a birdie on the first and after that something clicked. Even though I made a mistake on the eighth, I was still able to stay within my zone and I’m particularly happy with the way I played the back-nine; it was really solid,” he added.

Among the other Indians, Yuvraj Sandhu (70) finished tied-25th, Manu Gandas (74) was tied-32nd, Sachin Baisoya (75) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were tied-37th, Kartik Sharma (75) was tied-42nd and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) ended at tied-44th. Veterans SSP Chawrasia (75) and Shiv Kapur (77) ended at tied-48th.