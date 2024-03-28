Shubhankar eager to break Indian Open jinx

Gurugram, March 27
Shubhankar Sharma is hopeful that being in a relaxed space with an overall improvement in his game will help him break his title jinx at the Hero Indian Open and keep him firmly on course for a ticket to the Paris Olympics.
“I’ve been feeling very good about my game. Since 2018, I have come close many times, including last week when I was tied for the lead at one point on the final day,” said the 26-year-old Indian, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.
“This is our fifth ‘Major’. And this is my second home. This is where I played so much golf from 2012 to 2016, which was my first few years as a professional,” added the Chandigarh-born golfer, whose last win came at the 2018 Maybank Championship.
“I’m feeling very confident this time. Feeling better than I’ve ever felt coming into the Indian Open. I have more experience on my side.”
Sharma is currently 48th in the top-60 list based on the Games rankings and is likely to make the cut for Paris. “The Olympics, with golf being an addition in the past two editions, have become a big target,” he said.
Sharma, who turned professional in 2013, believes he has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade. “This is my 12th season as a pro and every year I’ve become a better player and a better person. I have a better understanding of the game and something that I’m proud of, the journey that I’ve taken till now,” he added.
Last year, Sharma achieved a remarkable feat, recording the best-ever finish by an Indian — tied-8th — in the British Open.
