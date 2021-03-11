Shubhankar returns to form, close to top-10 finish

Cromvoirt (the Netherlands)

India’s Shubhankar Sharma had a lot more birdies than bogeys, unlike the first two days, in the third round of the Dutch Open to close in on top-10. Sharma, who survived a rash of bogeys on his second nine but still made the cut, followed up his 71-71 with a 69 at a 5-under for 54 holes. Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-74) and SSP Chawrasia (74-77) missed the midway cut.

New Delhi

Patil makes it through qualification at Baku WC

India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil carried his good form from the Junior World Cup to make it through to the last-eight stage of the men’s 10m air rifle competition in the combined ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. He shot 628.8 to finish fourth in the 78-strong qualification field.

Wanze (Belgium)

Kapoor makes cut as Drall and Dilawari miss out

Vani Kapoor was the lone Indian to make the cut at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open here. Kapoor, who shot a 75 and was on the edge after the first round, had a steady 2-under 70 with three birdies against one bogey. At even- par for 36 holes she was tied 43rd. The other two Indians — Amandeep Drall (79-70) and Ridhima Dilawari (74-78) — missed the cut.

MONACO

Leclerc takes pole in Monaco amid late drama

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position for his home Monaco Formula One Grand Prix for the second year in a row today after a crash halted qualifying with 30 seconds remaining. Leclerc was joined on the front row by Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz. agencies