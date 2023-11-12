Shubhankar Sharma falls to tied-57 after round 3

New Delhi, November 11

Shubhankar Sharma shot a second successive over-par round to slip to tied-57 in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. After starting with a 4-under 68, Sharma shot rounds of 76 and 78 to be 6-over after 54 holes. After three birdies and one eagle in the first round, Sharma made just three birdies over the next 36 holes. His Round 3 card included two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys.

Max Homa carded a 69 today to take a one-shot lead into the final round. Homa is 13-under for the tournament. — Agencies