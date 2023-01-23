Shubhankar Sharma finishes T-7th in Abu Dhabi golf

Abu Dhabi
India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a 69 on the final day, and with a total of 13-under, he finished tied-seventh in the the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships here today. Sharma was on fire in the first six holes with two birdies and an eagle and a close look at another birdie. He lost momentum on the seventh hole.
Kolkata
RoundGlass Punjab win big, thrash Mohammedan
Juan Mera and Luka Majcen scored a brace each as RoundGlass Punjab FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 in an I-League match here today. Mera scored in the 17th and 75th minutes, while Majcen found the back of the net in the 41st and 52nd minutes.
Goa
FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 in ISL
FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League match here today. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Redeem Tlang helped the Gaurs end their four-game winless run.
Vasco da Gama
India defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 in U-17 friendly in Goa
The Indian U-17 national team put on an inspired display to emerge 2-0 winners against Uzbekistan in the first of two friendly matches at the Tilak Maidan here today. They will play their second friendly against them tomorrow. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...