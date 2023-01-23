Shubhankar Sharma finishes T-7th in Abu Dhabi golf

Abu Dhabi

India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a 69 on the final day, and with a total of 13-under, he finished tied-seventh in the the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships here today. Sharma was on fire in the first six holes with two birdies and an eagle and a close look at another birdie. He lost momentum on the seventh hole.

Kolkata

RoundGlass Punjab win big, thrash Mohammedan

Juan Mera and Luka Majcen scored a brace each as RoundGlass Punjab FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 in an I-League match here today. Mera scored in the 17th and 75th minutes, while Majcen found the back of the net in the 41st and 52nd minutes.

Goa

FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 in ISL

FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League match here today. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Redeem Tlang helped the Gaurs end their four-game winless run.

Vasco da Gama

India defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 in U-17 friendly in Goa

The Indian U-17 national team put on an inspired display to emerge 2-0 winners against Uzbekistan in the first of two friendly matches at the Tilak Maidan here today. They will play their second friendly against them tomorrow. — Agencies