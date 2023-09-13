 Shubman Gill attains career-best second spot in ODI batters chart; Rohit, Kohli also in top-10 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill attains career-best second spot in ODI batters chart; Rohit, Kohli also in top-10

Shubman Gill attains career-best second spot in ODI batters chart; Rohit, Kohli also in top-10

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the top and enjoys a lead of more than 100 rating points over Gill

Shubman Gill attains career-best second spot in ODI batters chart; Rohit, Kohli also in top-10

Indian batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. PTI Photo



PTI

Dubai, September 13

Opener Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best second position and is the highest-ranked among three Indian batters, who are now in the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI rankings issued on Wednesday.

The other two Indians in the top-10 are skipper Rohit Sharma (8th) and the peerless Virat Kohli (9th).

Last time, three Indian batters were in ODI's top-10 list, it was way back in January 2019.

At that time, Rohit, Kohli and out-of-favour veteran Shikhar Dhawan were the three batters. Gill, who had scored 58 and figured in a 121-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, has moved up one spot while Indian skipper and Kohli have gained two places each in the latest chart released by the global cricket body.

Rohit has scored three successive half-centuries so far in the ongoing Asia Cup while Kohli advanced, thanks to his unbeaten 122 against Pakistan.

Pakistan also have three batters in the top-10 with less than a month to go for the start of the ICC men's ODI World Cup. Captain Babar Azam is at the top and enjoys a lead of more than 100 rating points over Gill, while Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are in fifth and 10 positions, respectively.

The latest weekly update, that also considers performances in three matches of the South Africa-Australia series and two matches of the England-New Zealand series, saw South Africa's Temba Bavuma closing in on a top-10 place after striking three centuries and two half-centuries in his last eight ODIs. He has advanced 21 places to 11th position while his previous best was 25th.

Australia players Davis Warner (up one place to fourth), Travis Head (up six places to 20th) and Marnus Labuschagne (up 24 places to 45th) have made significant progress as has the Indian pair of KL Rahul (up 10 places to 37th) and Ishan Kishan (up two places to 22nd).

Aiden Markram, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are among others to gain in the latest update.

New Zealand's Trent Boult is up to joint-second place among bowlers while Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is in the top five of the bowling rankings for the first time after taking four wickets in the second match against South Africa.

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained five places to reach seventh position after grabbing nine wickets in two Asia Cup matches.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has soared eight spots and is in the 21st position while India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (up eight places to 27th) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up 21 places to 56th) have also made big gains. Pandya is also up four places to sixth among all-rounders.

South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj (up 10 places to 25th) and Tabraiz Shamsi (up 15 places to 29th) are among others to move up the rankings.

#Cricket #Dubai #Pakistan #Rohit Sharma #Shubman Gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

2
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

3
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

4
Delhi

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

5
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

6
India

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

8
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

9
Business

Indiarf picks up majority stake in Punjab-based Ivy hospital chain for Rs 525 crore

10
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Army colonel, policeman critically injured in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

The gunfight breaks out between the security forces and the ...

Special session of Parliament: Government calls all-party meeting on September 17

Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special...

Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

Top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggest...

Gopal Baglay appointed India’s High Commissioner to Australia

Gopal Baglay appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

A 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Baglay is India...

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

C-295 is capable of performing special missions as well as d...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Family in Punjab’s Nabha celebrates their daughter being appointed SI without ‘paying bribe’; video goes viral

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo