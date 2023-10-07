Shubman Gill doubtful for opener due to dengue

CHENNAI, October 6

India’s Shubman Gill has got dengue fever but coach Rahul Dravid said the in-form opener has not yet been ruled out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in ODIs this year and the 24-year-old has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

“He is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that’s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis,” Dravid said. “We’ve got 36 hours to go, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll see whatever decision they take. But yes, he’s feeling a little bit better today than he was yesterday.”

Gill has scored 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 this year and his last four innings include two centuries and a half-century. — Reuters

Pakistan warming up

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf took three wickets against Netherlands. PTI

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort in their World Cup opener against Netherlands today, before the bowlers sealed a routine 81-run win for the 1992 champions. Faced with an achievable target of 287, the Dutch looked on course for a stunning win here at one stage as Vikramjit Singh (52) and Bas de Leede (67) got going, but Pakistan kept chipping away. reuters

Brief scores: Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (Rizwan 68, Shakeel 68; de Leede 4/62); Netherlands: 205 all out in 41 overs (de Leede 67; Rauf 3/43).

Today on TV

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 10:30am

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2pm

Star sports

