Shubman Gill doubtful for opener due to dengue

CHENNAI, October 6
India’s Shubman Gill has got dengue fever but coach Rahul Dravid said the in-form opener has not yet been ruled out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.
Gill is the leading run-scorer in ODIs this year and the 24-year-old has forged a formidable opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.
“He is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that’s a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis,” Dravid said. “We’ve got 36 hours to go, so we’ll see how that goes. We’ll see whatever decision they take. But yes, he’s feeling a little bit better today than he was yesterday.”
Gill has scored 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 this year and his last four innings include two centuries and a half-century. — Reuters
Pakistan warming up
Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort in their World Cup opener against Netherlands today, before the bowlers sealed a routine 81-run win for the 1992 champions. Faced with an achievable target of 287, the Dutch looked on course for a stunning win here at one stage as Vikramjit Singh (52) and Bas de Leede (67) got going, but Pakistan kept chipping away. reuters
Brief scores: Pakistan: 286 all out in 49 overs (Rizwan 68, Shakeel 68; de Leede 4/62); Netherlands: 205 all out in 41 overs (de Leede 67; Rauf 3/43).
Today on TV
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 10:30am
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2pm
Star sports
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise
16 migrants killed, 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico
The dead include two women and three children, and that 29 p...