Shubman Gill keeps Gujarat Titans on the road

Shubman Gill scored a 60-ball 129 to fire GT to a massive total. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 26

Shubman Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final here today.

2 Gill’s whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016), and overall fourth in the history after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season

Playing ball-to-ball, assessing the situation is important. The over I hit three sixes is where I felt it was my day. It was a good wicket to bat on and I wanted to maximise scoring. Shubman Gill, player of the match

Shubman’s clarity and amazing innings is what’s keeping him on top. He wasn’t rushed or not in control at any point. He’s a superstar who will do big things for the franchise and the country. Hardik Pandya, GT skipper

Gill’s 60-ball 129 fired Gujarat to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in the Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing some resistance.

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as Mumbai went from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all out in 18.2 overs.

The 23-year-old Gill scored his third century in the last four innings, recorded the highest score of the season for any batter and took his tally to 851 runs in yet another sensational knock.

Gill’s whirlwind knock made him only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (2016), and overall fourth in the history after Jos Buttler (2022) and David Warner (2016), to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. Chasing 234, Mumbai were forced to rejig their batting line-up with Ishan Kishan being substituted after he ran into Chris Jordan during change of overs in the first innings and hurt his eye.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 233/3 in 20 overs (Gill 129; Chawla 1/45); Mumbai Indians: 171 all out in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar 61; Mohit 5/10).

