Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, November 27
Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday named India batter Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians (MI).
"Gill will be leading a team which has an unparalleled combination of experience and youthful exuberance, which has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans," a statement from Gujarat Titans read.
Gill has amassed 1,373 runs in 33 innings at an average of 47.34, with three centuries and eight fifties. Last season was monumental for the opener as he slammed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33, with three centuries and four fifties and was also named Orange Cap winner.
The opener was instrumental in GT's sensational run since its debut in the IPL.
"I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," Gill said on the announcement.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya moved back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Vertical drilling in Uttarakhand tunnel done up to 31 metres, says BRO's ex-DG at Silkyara site
Preparations are also under way to start horizontal drilling...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Election Commission asks Telangana government to stop disbursements under Rythu Bandhu scheme
Election Commission gave its approval for disbursal of finan...