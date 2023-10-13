Shubman Gill named ICC Players of the Month for September

IANS

Dubai, October 13

Young India opener Shubman Gill has been voted ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2023 after dominating a stretch of ODIs ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Gill held off teammate Mohammed Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan to claim the award after compiling 480 ODI runs at an average of 80 during September, ICC reports.

The youngster has enjoyed a whirlwind run of form in 2023 which has seen him surge up the ICC Men's ODI batting rankings, and now lies within touching distance of the August Player of the Month winner, Pakistan's Babar Azam.

His 480 runs during the calendar month came at an average of 80, and a strike rate of 99.37.

The opener made the most runs at the Asia Cup with 302 at an average of 75.5, including an unbeaten 27 as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final.

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Gill once again shone in the subsequent series against Australia, bagging 74 runs in Mohali and 104 in Indore at more than a run-a-ball.

"It's a great privilege to represent India at the international level and contribute towards the team's cause. This award will further motivate me to continue to seek excellence and make the country proud. I managed to make a handy contribution towards the team which had the fortune of winning the Asia Cup 2023 and then, follow it up with an ODI series win against Australia in September."

In the women's section, Chamari Athapaththu has been a consistent performer on the world stage for Sri Lanka over a number of years, but her performances in September hit new heights, earning her first Player of the Month award, as well as a historic series victory over England in T20Is.

The Sri Lanka skipper led from the front to secure her side's maiden series victory in any format on English soil in September, overcoming defeat in the first outing to secure a 2-1 win.

After narrowly losing the rain-effected first contest, Athapaththu spearheaded the response in the second fixture in Chelmsford. She opened the bowling and restricted England to 104 thanks to economical figures of one for 11 in three overs. In pursuit of the low target, her trademark explosive batting was on show as she raced to 55 from 31 balls in the eight-wicket win.

Staring down a historic victory, Athapaththu once again delivered. Three wickets for 21 runs limited the hosts to a modest score of 116, before she steered her side across the line in a seven-wicket win with a priceless 44 runs in 28 balls atop the order.

